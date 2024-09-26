3,122 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Purchased by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 385,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,365,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BRO opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.73 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on BRO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

