CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $28.63 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

