ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 15,766.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on STX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $107.76 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $113.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 in the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Articles

