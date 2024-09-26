BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7,321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 58,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $69.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $712.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.84.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

