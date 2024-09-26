Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,251 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total transaction of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.