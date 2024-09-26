ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.33 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $88.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $88.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,610,217.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $760,641.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,217.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $111,190.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,406,965 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

