Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,420 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Pure Storage by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 4.8% during the second quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 7,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,072 shares of company stock valued at $24,307,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

