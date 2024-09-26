ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 4,880 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,880 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of WD-40 worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Stock Performance

Shares of WDFC opened at $254.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a one year low of $194.09 and a one year high of $278.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.63.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

