ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 27,177 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,177 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Hillenbrand worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth $40,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,645,000 after purchasing an additional 290,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hillenbrand by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,408,000 after buying an additional 253,730 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $3,664,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of HI opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $786.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

