ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 41,107 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,107 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MATW. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 20.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International in the second quarter worth about $725,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 15.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $690.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. Matthews International Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $40.80.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $427.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

About Matthews International

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.