ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,533 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $249.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

