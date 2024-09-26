Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,961,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Westlake by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Westlake by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Westlake by 102,250.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.00.

WLK opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.53%.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

