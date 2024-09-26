Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stake Lowered by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,715,000 after acquiring an additional 987,489 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,080,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $34.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

