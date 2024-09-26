iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.20

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 66795 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. United Community Bank raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

