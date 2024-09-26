D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 223,712 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,712 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.70% of Genuine Parts worth $135,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

