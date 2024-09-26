Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $174.71 million and $4.09 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00044704 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,138,515,275 coins and its circulating supply is 903,557,560 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

