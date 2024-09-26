Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Stock Price Down 3%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.56 and last traded at $45.58. 90,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 362,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush downgraded Customers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.53 per share, with a total value of $113,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,579,267.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 549,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 266,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 252.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 181,819 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,690,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,186,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 686,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,954,000 after purchasing an additional 87,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.