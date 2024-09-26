Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Down 1.9 %

CMI opened at $317.56 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $328.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day moving average of $289.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Raymond James began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

