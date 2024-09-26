Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.59.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $106.41. The stock had a trading volume of 113,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,273. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

