Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.87

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.87 and last traded at $80.87, with a volume of 18337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.97.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 2.3 %
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.
Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 49.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 72.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.
