Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.02 and last traded at C$4.06. 31,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 382,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.

Separately, Cormark upgraded Valeura Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a market cap of C$437.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.07). Valeura Energy had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of C$202.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.4137623 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Yacine Ben-Meriem purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,227.00. Insiders own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

