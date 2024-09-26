Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $28.88

Shares of Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.88 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 2432453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.69.

Qifu Technology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

Qifu Technology (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QFIN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Qifu Technology by 88.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,082,000 after buying an additional 324,618 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Qifu Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Qifu Technology by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Qifu Technology Company Profile

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

