First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.17

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $103.17 and last traded at $102.43, with a volume of 5071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.49. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,277.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,532,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,561,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

