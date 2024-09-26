Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.50

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 14090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 522.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

See Also

