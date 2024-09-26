Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 1-Year High at $397.93

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $397.93 and last traded at $396.87, with a volume of 23501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.26.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 317,981 shares of company stock valued at $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $39,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

