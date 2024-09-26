Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.18

Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.18 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 19815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on VRE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Veris Residential from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veris Residential

Veris Residential Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.11). Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veris Residential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veris Residential by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,439,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,198,000 after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 1.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,194,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veris Residential by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 65,180 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,673,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 764,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,030,000 after purchasing an additional 409,631 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.