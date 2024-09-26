Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.12 Million

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a market cap of $12.12 million and $1,571.73 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lollybomb Meme Coin

Lollybomb Meme Coin was first traded on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.0012065 USD and is up 8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $2,748.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

