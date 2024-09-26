Verge Achieves Market Capitalization of $69.58 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $69.58 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,449.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.83 or 0.00541976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00104180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00252755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00079513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

