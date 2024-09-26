ICON (ICX) Price Up 12.8% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $159.87 million and $4.59 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,034,919,849 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,120,066 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,034,839,033.7526398 with 1,020,114,257.3685488 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15151391 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $3,913,376.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

