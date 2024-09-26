Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.94 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Lisk has a market cap of $134.16 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001439 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000233 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000830 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000606 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

