io.net Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $209.23 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, io.net has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. io.net has a market capitalization of $209.23 million and approximately $93.73 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00003364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
About io.net
io.net was first traded on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. The official message board for io.net is ionet.medium.com.
Buying and Selling io.net
