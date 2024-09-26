Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.76 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $167.76 million and $28.08 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00262230 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,286,908,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,286,908,799.3389125 with 634,581,555.2012072 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.97475871 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $22,594,392.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

