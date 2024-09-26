Steem (STEEM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.78 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $94.90 million and approximately $19.78 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,449.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.83 or 0.00541976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00104180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00252755 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00079513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,351,879 coins and its circulating supply is 472,350,226 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

