Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $30.40

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $30.40 or 0.00046435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $496.39 million and approximately $70.35 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00037591 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013058 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

