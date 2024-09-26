USDB Price Tops $0.99 (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, USDB has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One USDB token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $245.97 million and $9.10 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 247,737,975 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 248,148,296.80772564. The last known price of USDB is 0.99912852 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $7,316,655.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

