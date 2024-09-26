ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.59 Million

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $53.59 million and $7.82 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.68 or 0.00262230 BTC.

About ArbDoge AI

ArbDoge AI’s launch date was April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. The official message board for ArbDoge AI is medium.com/@arbdogeai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai.

Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $5,984,783.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbDoge AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbDoge AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

