Monero (XMR) Price Hits $165.48 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $165.48 or 0.00252755 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $47.59 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,449.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.83 or 0.00541976 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00104180 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00079513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

