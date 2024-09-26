Substratum Trading Up 50% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $11.96 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Substratum has traded up 50% against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001114 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00013715 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,366.09 or 0.99842991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035847 USD and is up 49.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $15.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.