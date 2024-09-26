BP (NYSE:BP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.63

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 585642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BP. Hsbc Global Res raised BP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. BP had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $47.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. BP’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

BP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of BP by 85.7% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.