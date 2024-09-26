SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
SITE Centers Price Performance
Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 64,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.52. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.
SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SITC
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,436 shares in the company, valued at $238,629,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SITE Centers
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 535,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 739,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SITE Centers
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.