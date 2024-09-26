SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 2,480,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 563,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of SITC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.29. 64,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.52. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.44.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SITC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.05.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 22,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.24, for a total value of $5,145,403.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,036,436 shares in the company, valued at $238,629,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 503.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 411,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 162,260 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 145.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 535,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3,017.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 739,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

