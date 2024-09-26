Traders Buy Large Volume of Lam Research Call Options (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 16,299 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 39% compared to the average volume of 11,764 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.84.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $29.79 on Thursday, reaching $833.54. The stock had a trading volume of 804,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,562. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $574.42 and a 12-month high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $821.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $921.66.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 33.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 493.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

