Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Socket Mobile Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SCKT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. 6,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

