Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LGI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,661. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

