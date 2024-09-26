Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,803,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 6,336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.
Thai Beverage Public Trading Up 2.3 %
Thai Beverage Public stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 1,986,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.
About Thai Beverage Public
