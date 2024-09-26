Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,803,900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 6,336,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.8 days.

Thai Beverage Public Trading Up 2.3 %

Thai Beverage Public stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 1,986,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. Thai Beverage Public has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

About Thai Beverage Public

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products worldwide. It operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. The company offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, and soft drinks; tea, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, water, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

