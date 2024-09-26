Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Trade Desk makes up about 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.81, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,254.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,748 shares of company stock valued at $104,640,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

