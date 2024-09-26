Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. Trade Desk makes up about 0.7% of Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 18,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.
Trade Desk Trading Down 0.1 %
Trade Desk stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $111.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.81, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,764,254.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,764,254.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $310,902.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,930,351.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,748 shares of company stock valued at $104,640,053 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.
Trade Desk Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
