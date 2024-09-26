SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 308,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,187 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 5,317.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SpartanNash has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $24.51.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

