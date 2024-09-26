ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.46.

State Street Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of State Street stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $89.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

