Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 169,725 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,725 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,248,000 after buying an additional 312,496 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $163,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,640 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $149,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $10.42 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.