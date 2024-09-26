ProShare Advisors LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,411,000 after buying an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,858,000 after purchasing an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.08.

NYSE:LHX opened at $233.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.31 and a 200 day moving average of $222.18. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

