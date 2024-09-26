Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Standex International worth $6,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth $52,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,560,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 637,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $179.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $191.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.01.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $180.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.35 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

